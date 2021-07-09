One killed after car crashes into sound barrier wall on I-71

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman died at the scene of a crash on I-71 and State Route 161 after a car struck a sound barrier wall panel, according to Columbus Police.

Police were called to the scene at 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say a 2007 Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on I-71 when it left the road and struck the sound barrier on the right, causing the panel to fall onto the vehicle.

The driver escaped, but Columbus Fire heavy rescue had to extricate two female passengers. One was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition, while the second passenger, Alexis McCoy, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:36 a.m.

This is the city’s 53rd traffic-related fatality of 2021, according to CPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Liz McGiffin Midday Forecast Update

E. 26th Avenue shooting sends teen to the hospital in serious condition

Parents present critical race theory concerns during public comment at local school board meeting

Gunshot victim goes to Nationwide Children's Hospital, reports shooting

Columbus to resume utility shutoffs

Home title theft

More Local News