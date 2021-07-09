One killed after car crashes into sound barrier wall on I-71

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman died at the scene of a crash on I-71 and State Route 161 after a car struck a sound barrier wall panel, according to Columbus Police.

Police were called to the scene at 1:11 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say a 2007 Ford Taurus was traveling northbound on I-71 when it left the road and struck the sound barrier on the right, causing the panel to fall onto the vehicle.

The driver escaped, but Columbus Fire heavy rescue had to extricate two female passengers. One was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition, while the second passenger, Alexis McCoy, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:36 a.m.

This is the city’s 53rd traffic-related fatality of 2021, according to CPD.