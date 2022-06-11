COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in stable condition after a car they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in South Linden Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 12th Avenue.

According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said the victim and two others were inside the car when it was shot at by unknown suspects.

The two other people in the vehicle were not injured in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.