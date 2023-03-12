COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Alcohol is suspected to have played a part in a crash Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Columbus police said the crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on Westwood Drive near Eldon Avenue.

A Jeep Compass driving west on Westwood Road lost control, drove off the road, and hit a tree, police said.

A passenger in the Jeep was seriously injured but is expected to survive their injuries. Police did not say if the driver was injured.

Police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Police did not say what charges, if any, will be filed in connection with the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, police said.