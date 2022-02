COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the University District Monday night.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a bar on the 2400 block of North High Street for a call of a shooting at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Police did not say if the shooting took place inside or outside the business.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Main Hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.