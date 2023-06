COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning in southeast Columbus.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 that Columbus police were called to a reported shooting at the 4600 block of Refugee Road at 11:27 a.m.

Officers found a man injured who was taken to Grant Medical Center. His listed condition is stable, per a police dispatcher.

No further information is known at this time.