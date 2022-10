COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition and a second person injured following a shooting in southeast Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.

The victim in critical condition was taken to Grant Medical Center. Officers at the scene confirmed a second victim, but did not state what their condition was.

There is no further information available at this time.