COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A victim is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night in the South Side section of Columbus.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of East Whittier Street just after 9 p.m.

The victim was taken in stable condition to Grant Medical Center.

Dispatchers did not know if any suspects were taken into custody.