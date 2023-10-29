COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in the South Franklinton section of Columbus Sunday afternoon.
According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers responded to the area of Griggs Avenue and Griggs Court at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a call of a shooting.
At the scene, the officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is listed in a stable condition.
The dispatcher said the shooting remains under investigation.
There is no other information available at this time.