COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Officers went to the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Innis Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound, CPD said.

That person was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police did not report on the victim’s condition.

No further information is known at this time.