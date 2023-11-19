COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A driver remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a light post in west Columbus on Sunday.

A white 2016 Honda Accord was driving north on North Wilson Road toward Valley View Drive at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday when the car traveled off the roadway and struck the curb of the intersection’s northeast corner, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The car continued traveling then struck a light post and a utility pole.

The driver was ejected from the car and was transported to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, authorities said.