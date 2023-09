Columbus police investigate a shooting outside of the Briggs Mart on the 2700 block of Briggs Road on Sept. 20, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting near a store on the southwest side of the city Wednesday night.

Police dispatchers said the shooting happened on the 2700 block of Briggs Road at approximately 7:17 p.m.

The parking lot of the Briggs Mart was blocked off with police tape as officers investigated the shooting.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.