Police investigate after a shooting near a Linden market sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in the Linden section of Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:20 p.m. near a market on the 1000 block of East Hudson Street. Police did not say if the shooting happened inside or outside of the store.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.