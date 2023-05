COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot near Interstate 71 Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near the on-ramp to I-71 off of 11th Avenue near South Linden just after 3:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are looking for two men in a white Jeep, which was last seen driving north on I-71.