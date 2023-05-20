Clinton Township police investigate a shooting reported at a Taco Bell restaurant in Clinton Township on Saturday, May 20. (SEN LI/NBC4)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman and a teenage boy were injured after a shooting at a Taco Bell in Clinton Township Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting was reported at approximately 3:38 p.m. at the restaurant on the 3400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was a targeted incident between the boy and the woman, and there is no threat to the public. It is not known by police at this time what led to the shooting.

Both victims are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

The restaurant is closed, and its parking lot was closed off with police tape as officers investigated what happened.

Clinton Township police officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call.

