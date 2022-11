A crash that left one person in critical condition near Sawmill and Case roads on Nov. 8, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened in the Sawmill Road and Case Road area at approximately 9:33 p.m.

Police said the crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

There is no further information at this time.