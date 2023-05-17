Shooting on Kenmore Road on May 17, 2023. (PHOTO BY DAN HAMMOND/ NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported on the 1700 block of Kenmore Road just before 6 p.m.

The 22-year-old man was found at the scene suffering a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Grant Medical Center.

There is no information as to what led to the shooting and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.