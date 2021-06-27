Police: Boy accidentally shot by another child in northeast Columbus

Shooting on the 5700 block of Forest Hill Boulevard Sunday, June 27.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One boy was injured after a shooting in northeast Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus Police, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Police said the child is likely to survive.

The shooting was reported on the 5700 block of Forest Hill Boulevard at approximately 8:37 p.m.

Police said the shooting appears to have been accidental and involved two children, with the younger of the two being the one who was shot.

The child who police believe is the shooter is being detained.

No further information is available at this time.