Scene of a stabbing on West Hudson Street on June 21, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday night in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on the unit block of West Husdson Street.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were initially in critical condition, but have been upgraded to a stable condition, police said.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is released.