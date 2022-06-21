COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being stabbed Tuesday night in north Columbus.
According to Columbus police, the stabbing happened at approximately 8:54 p.m. on the unit block of West Husdson Street.
The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were initially in critical condition, but have been upgraded to a stable condition, police said.
There is no further information available at this time.
This story will be updated as more information is released.