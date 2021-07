Scene of shooting on 2100 block of North High Street Tuesday, July 20.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in north Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus Police said the shooting happened at approximately 8:53 p.m. outside of The Little Bar on the 2100 block of North High Street.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The northbound lanes of North High Street are closed near the scene.