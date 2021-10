COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle that then left the scene Monday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the incident took place at East Hudson Street and Parkwood Avenue at approximately 2:46 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said there is no description of the suspect vehicle at this time.

No further information is available.