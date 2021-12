COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a single-family house fire in the Franklinton section of Columbus Sunday night.

The fire was reported at approximately 10:32 p.m. on the 200 block of North Guilford Avenue near McKinley Park.

According to Columbus dispatchers, one person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable conditon.

There is no further information available at this time.