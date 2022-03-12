COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead in an apartment fire on the east side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the fire started at approximately 4:27 p.m. on the 1000 block of Lancer Way in an eight-unit, two-story apartment building.

Martin confirmed the death, saying the victim was found inside the building. He did not offer any other details.

As of 6:15 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene, but Martin said the fire was contained.

There are no details yet as to how the fire started.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.