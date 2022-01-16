COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting at a bar near the Hilltop that resulted in one injury.

Police say that at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, patrol officers went to the 3000 block of Sullivant Ave where a 25-year-old male victim was shot in the ankle and hip infront of a bar.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police checked inside the bar and found four handguns on the ground and different illegal substances after witnesses told them an altercation took place before the shooting.

Witnesses said the victim was in an altercation with multiple people in front of the bar when one male fired three gun shots and hit the victim twice, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.