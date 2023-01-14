COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital following a shooting Saturday morning near a McDonald’s in south Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street close to 9:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound and had the victim taken to the hospital, per CPD. A police dispatcher told NBC4 the victim is in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time.