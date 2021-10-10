COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a pharmacy on the east side of Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, the shooting took place in the parking lot of a Walgreen pharmacy on the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said they are looking for a grey or black Chrysler Sebring convertible in connection with the incident.

No further information is available at this time.