COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old has been charged after police said an exchange of gunfire resulted in him being hospitalized.

Columbus police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Berwick Square for a report of someone being shot at approximately 11:53 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower torso, police said.

As officers investigated the scene, the victim, a 25-year-old man, told police the teen shot at him and that the man shot back, hitting the teen once.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. He has been charged with felonious assault.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141.