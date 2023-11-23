COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has been hospitalized after a crash caused a portion of Interstate 670 to be shut down.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 3:54 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-670 in the area of the US-23 South & Third Street exit, just west of Cleveland Avenue. One of the vehicles involved ended up on its roof. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The portion of I-670 west remained closed to clean up debris and reopened around 4:35 p.m.