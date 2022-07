COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is injured after being hit by vehicle Saturday evening in downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police say officers went to the intersection of North High St. and E. Nationwide Blvd. just after 10:00 p.m. where the victim was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, per police.

According to CPD, the driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene.

No further information is known at this time.