COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in east Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 2800 block of East 6th Avenue just after 4 p.m. They found one person with a gunshot wound and had them taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 the victim is in stable condition, No further information is known at this time.