COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday morning in east Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 5000 block of Hibernia Drive just before 7 a.m. on the reports of a shooting.

Police found one man shot with medics taking the victim to Mount Carmel East Hospital. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the dispatcher.

No further information is known at this time.