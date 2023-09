COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in a south Columbus neighborhood.

A police dispatcher confirmed to NBC4 that a call came in at 8:25 a.m. for a motorcycle crash at 850 Harmon Avenue in the South Franklinton neighborhood.

The motorcyclist was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries just after 8:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.

