COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in stable condition after a shooting in North Linden Sunday morning that involved Columbus police officers.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 2900 block of Azelda Street just before 12 p.m. on the reports of a shooting.

Police confirmed at least one man was shot and that at least one officer fired their gun. The man was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition, according to a Columbus police sergeant at the scene.

Police have not yet released details on if any officers were injured or if any suspects are in custody or were shot in the altercation. Details on who shot the man are also unavailable at this time.