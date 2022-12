COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after a car accident near the Bexley area.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center, listed in life-threatening condition.

There was no update on the driver, or the cause of the crash, as of 1:40 p.m.