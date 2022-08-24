COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday.

At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred.

CPD state that shots were “possibly exchanged” between two people in vehicles in front of the gas station and that they crashed into each other before both driving away. No one was injured in the encounter.

A pursuit began and police chased a white SUV that stopped at West High School in Powell. The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody for questioning.

At this time, Columbus police say it’s not known if the driver of the SUV they pursued shot back at the second vehicle.

Police say they are looking for the second vehicle — another white SUV — believed to be part of the incident.