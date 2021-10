COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting victim has been upgraded to stable following gunfire in the South Linden neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene on the 1200 block of East 21st St. around 10:53 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.