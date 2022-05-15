COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy was shot overnight Sunday in south Franklinton and is recovering, according to Columbus Police.

Officers went to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive around 3:30am on the report of the shooting and found the 13-year-old boy lying outside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition but was upgraded to stable condition after surgery, per CPD.

Columbus Police Lt. Wade Spears said the boy has an 8-year-old sister who was missing this morning and recently found by officers.

Police continue to investigate.