COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in serious condition after a shooting near a north Columbus grocery store on Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in the 1700 block of Morse Road at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and NBC4 will provide updates as they become available.