COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person has been taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a person was shot near Easton Town Center, on New Bond Street. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. and reported that the shooting happened during a robbery.

The person was taken to Ohio State University Main Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police did not have other information on the victim or the suspect, but did say one other person was in custody.

NBC4 will have updates as more information becomes available.