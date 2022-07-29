COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down parts of U.S. 33 eastbound.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “serious” car crash on U.S. 33 eastbound in Columbus that left one person dead and two others in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Nissan Altima driving westbound on U.S. 33 attempted to turn south onto Bixby Road, but it reportedly failed to yield to eastbound traffic on U.S. 33 when it was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe, the sheriff’s office said.

Three people were taken to a local hospital. One person died, and the two others are in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 4:30 p.m., U.S. 33 eastbound at Hamilton Road was reopened, according to traffic cameras.