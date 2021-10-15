COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in southeastern Columbus.

The shooting on 2898 Keystone Drive in the capital city’s Berwick neighborhood was reported to police at 10:31 a.m. Officials at the scene tell NBC4 that a SWAT team is present only as a precaution, and there is no stand-off.

Police do not yet have information on a suspect, but the SWAT team is searching the home. The victim was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.