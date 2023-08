COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has been hospitalized after a Tuesday morning shooting on the east side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, reports of a shooting were called in at 10:08 a.m. Officers arrived at the 3300 block of Dale Avenue in Eastmoor across from Eastmoor Academy and discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Police do not know yet what led to the shooting or have named any suspects.