COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in west Columbus on Thursday.

Authorities responded to the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 1:21 p.m. on Thursday after report of one person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident marks the second shooting at the Wedgewood complex and the third within a mile-and-a-half radius in less than 24 hours. The other shootings occurred Wednesday evening at 7:41 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information or what may have led to Thursday’s shooting.