One person was hospitalized after being found in Deshler Park with a gunshot wound. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A person has been hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound overnight in the southeast side of Columbus.

According to police dispatch one person is in stable condition after being found in a car while suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred near the intersection of East Gates Street and Lilley Avenue in the Deshler Park neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition. There is also a police presence on the 1600 block of Burstock Road, approximately five blocks east of where officers found the victim.

CPD did not confirm whether or not a suspect had been detained or what led to the shooting.