COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local authorities are on the scene and investigating multiple shootings on the southeast side of Columbus that occurred in quick succession Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, a shooting happened in the area of Noe Bixby Road and Laraine Court at approximately 2:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East in stable condition.

A few minutes later, another shooting was reported at the 3700 block of Gilroy Road, about four miles northwest of Loraine Court. A police dispatcher told NBC4 one person was grazed by a bullet at Gilroy Road.

Additionally, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a shooting took place at Hatfield Court. According to officers at the scene, no one was injured.

There is no further information available at this time.

Scene of a shooting near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Laraine Court in southeast Columbus on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on scene after a reported shooting at Hatfield Court and Noe Bixby Road. (NBC4/Dan Hammond)