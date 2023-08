COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An uncooperative victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting happened on the 900 block of East 12th Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Ohio State University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Dispatchers said the victim was not cooperating with officers at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.