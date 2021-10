COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person was injured after being shot near South Hilltop Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Brook End Court at approximately 5:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police said the shooting happened across the street at Hiltonia Park.

According to Columbus police, officers found 29 spent rounds of ammunition at the scene.

The victim is in stable condition at Grant Medical Center.

No further information is available at this time.