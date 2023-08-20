COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near a shopping center in the Valleyview Heights section on the west side of Columbus Sunday.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue at about 5:26 a.m.

According to police, officers responded to the scene and found that the victim had been shot in the back and in the hip.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a stable condition and rushed into emergency surgery for treatment.

There is no other information available about the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.