COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting at an east Columbus apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue in Eastmoor, where police say a person was shot inside of an apartment just after 2 a.m. The victim, who was shot in the upper body, was taken to Grant Medical Center and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the apartment and that three people have been detained for questioning. The shooting happened about an hour after a man died during a home invasion about a mile and a half east in Beechwood.

CPD said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-2487 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).