COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – A man has been hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting that took place in northeast Columbus.

According to police dispatch, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5:31 a.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive, near Morse Road. One person, an unidentified man, was shot and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital while in stable condition.

No additional information is available on the victim, if police have any suspects, or what lead to the shooting.