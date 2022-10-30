COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a fire overnight Sunday at a north Columbus apartment.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire told NBC4 numerous crews were sent to a second-floor apartment at the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West in Northland just after 3 a.m. for a two-alarm fire at the complex.

One person was found injured and taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in serious condition as crews contained the blaze. Authorities from Columbus Fire and Worthington Fire responded to assist displaced residents and to investigate the fire’s cause.

No further information is known at this time.